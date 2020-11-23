ESPN FC's Don Hutchison says Bruno Fernandes is better for Manchester United than Paul Pogba. (1:33)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Dean Henderson could become one of the best goalkeepers in the world but added that it is not his job to keep the youngster happy at Old Trafford.

Henderson could make his second Champions League start of the season when Istanbul Basaksehir visit Old Trafford on Tuesday having played in the 2-1 defeat in Turkey earlier this month.

It would be just his fourth game of the season after returning from Sheffield United in the summer with the 23-year-old hoping to impress England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the European Championships.

"Dean wants to stay at Man United and play for Man United," Solskjaer told a news conference on Monday.

"He's come back in, he's maturing, he's had some games, training with one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he has the potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

"It's not up to me to make everyone happy, I've said that a few times. The performances will always be the deciding factor if you play or not. I think every position you play for Manchester United it's your duty to make me and the coaches happy so then there's a bigger chance you can play next time."

Henderson was one of three goalkeepers called up by England during the last international break, making his senior debut against Ireland.

After impressing on loan at Sheffield United last season, he has been restricted to just two League Cup appearances and one appearance in the Champions League so far and has been linked with another temporary move in January.

"I've been very happy with the competition that Dean has provided," Solskjaer added. "Dean's not really put a foot wrong. He's developing and maturing along the way. If it's Dean or David de Gea [against Istanbul], I'm not going to say but pleased with the reaction from both players."

Solskjaer is hoping to have Paul Pogba available against Istanbul Basaksehir after the midfielder missed the 1-0 win over West Brom on Saturday.

He suffered an injury playing for France but was able to train at Carrington on Monday.

United can move a step closer to qualification in Group H with victory. Solskjaer's team have six points from three games with the Norwegian setting a target of four more points from their remaining fixtures to progress to the knock-out rounds.

"We need at least 10 points to go through, maybe you have to have 12 points, so we're going to go into this game trying to win it and try to win it well with a good performance," Solskjaer said.

"We hope Paul is going to be available.

"He trained [on Monday] and we'll see if there's any reaction when we report tomorrow.

"Luke Shaw is out, Phil Jones is out and Jesse [Lingard] is still self-isolating after being in contact with a positive [coronavirus] case."