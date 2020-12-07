Frank Leboeuf wants to see more involvement in games from Paul Pogba, who has disappeared at times this season. (0:53)

Paul Pogba's career at Manchester United "is over," according to his agent Mino Raiola.

- Ogden: Another 'make or break' week for Solskjaer

- Stream live matches, replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

United have triggered a one-year extension in Pogba contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2022 but in an interview with Tuttosport, Raiola has revealed the midfielder has no intention to committing his future to the club and wants to leave in January.

"It's over between Manchester United and Pogba," said Raiola in the interview released on Monday.

"No point beating around the bush, it's better to speak clearly, look forward and not waste time looking for people to blame: Paul is unhappy at Manchester United.

"He is unable to express himself as is expected from him. He needs a change of club; a change of scenery.

"He has a contract which runs out in a year and a half -- in the summer of 2022 -- but I believe the best solution for everyone is that he leaves in the next transfer window.

"Otherwise, United know well the risk of losing him for nothing, given at the moment the player has no intention of extending his contract. If someone doesn't understand this, they understand little or nothing about football.

"In any case, they can all blame me if next summer Paul leaves."

United are likely to be furious with the timing of Raiola's comments, coming on the eve of their make-or-break Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side need at least a draw in Germany to guarantee qualification from Group H but defeat could see them demoted to the Europa League.

Real Madrid and Juventus have both shown interest in Pogba in the past but there are doubts at United about whether either could afford a substantial fee or the 27-year-old's wages following the impact of coronavirus on football finances across Europe.