Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his decision to drop Paul Pogba to the bench for Manchester United's crucial Champions League clash with RB Leipzig had nothing to do with Mino Raiola's explosive comments about his future.

Pogba was named among the substitutes for the game in Germany -- which United need to draw to guarantee qualification from Group H -- 24 hours after his agent Raiola said his time at Old Trafford "is over" because he will not sign a new contract.

"My decision tonight is obviously tactical," Solskjaer told BT Sport ahead of kickoff. "The decision was made way before this game because we decided on Scott [McTominay] and Nemanja [Matic] in midfield before we played West Ham. We always think about the team."

Raiola's comments have overshadowed the build-up to a huge week for United, who play Manchester City on Saturday, four days after the make-or-break tie with RB Leipzig.

But asked what affect the storm has had on preparations, Solskjaer replied: "Nothing. For me, we prepare for every single game as if it's your last. We've got City on Saturday but that doesn't matter. The preparation has been good."