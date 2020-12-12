Steve Nicol talks about what both sides in the Manchester derby can take away from the goalless draw. (1:25)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed his team's "best performance" against Manchester City despite having just two shots on target in a dour 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer won three of four games against Pep Guardiola's team last season, but despite never really troubling City goalkeeper Ederson, the Norwegian insisted afterwards the stalemate was the best display in the derby during his time as manager.

"In my time, it's the best performance against City -- not the best result, but the best performance," said Solskjaer. "As in possession on the ball. Of course,

"I think last year at the Etihad we could have blown them away from the 10th to the 25th minute, some unbelievable counter-attack goals, but we had 30 percent possession and second half we were hanging on. We've developed and today we didn't have enough."

The draw -- which featured just four shots on target from both teams -- was just the fourth in the last 30 Premier League meetings.

It came just four days after United's early exit from the Champions League and Solskjaer said he was impressed with how his players recovered from the setback.

"It was a big setback and a mental challenge for everyone," said Solskjaer. "We knew today was going to be a big game. The mental energy you spend trying to recover from Tuesday was high. The boys deserve praise."

City had the best chances and David De Gea made a good save to deny Riyad Mahrez while VAR ruled out a penalty that was awarded to United because Marcus Rashford had strayed offside in the build-up.

"We didn't lose and last season we lost," said Guardiola. "We struggled to create chances because they are so strong. We had to be careful but they didn't get anything so it's a good point.

"On average we had more chances than them. We had enough to win but the game was tight and a good point for us."