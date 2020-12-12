ESPN FC's Craig Burley explains he was more disappointed with Man City in the goalless draw in the Manchester derby. (1:21)

Paul Pogba says he is "1,000%" committed to Manchester United but has refused to deny comments made by his agent that he wants to leave Old Trafford.

Pogba's future has been under intense scrutiny since his representative, Mino Raiola, said he is unhappy at the club and wants to move.

The Frenchman started the 0-0 draw with Manchester City on Saturday and afterwards posted on Instagram to insist he has been "clear" with United about his plans.

Pogba wrote: "I've always fought and will always fight for Manchester United, my teammates and the fans.

"Bla bla is not important. The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1,000% involved!

"Always strong together. All has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change.

"When you don't know what's going on inside don't talk."

Pogba's contract at United runs out in June, 2022.

The midfielder, who joined from Juventus for £89 million ($117.68m) in 2016, has featured in nine Premier League matches this season, starting only six as he still struggles to fulfill his promise at the club.