Edinson Cavani has been charged by the FA due to an Instagram post. Getty

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is facing a ban after he was charged by the FA for allegedly using "insulting and improper" language on his Instagram page.

The 33-year-old reposted a message to a friend after scoring twice in the 3-2 win at Southampton on Sunday, Nov. 29 in which he wrote in Spanish, "gracias, negrito," -- a term that can be interpreted as racist in the UK.

Although it is widely used as a term of endearment in South America and the Caribbean, the word is regarded in England as carrying racial connotations, prompting the FA to investigate Cavani's post.

If Cavani, who has missed United's last two games through injury, is found guilty he could be hit with a three-game ban under FA rules.

A statement released by the FA on Thursday read: "Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E33 in relation to a social media post on Sunday, Nov. 29 2020.

"It is alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player's Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an "Aggravated Breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

"The striker has until Monday, Jan. 4 2021 to provide a response to the charge."

Cavani subsequently deleted the post and issued an apology while United released their own statement to further defend the Uruguay international.

A club spokesperson said: "Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism and we will continue to work with the FA -- along with other governing bodies and organisations, and through our own campaigns -- in that regard.

"We note the FA decision today to charge Edinson Cavani for his social media reply to a friend's message of congratulations following the Southampton game.

"Edinson and the club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message, which he deleted and apologised for as soon as he was informed that it could have been misconstrued.

"The player and the club will now consider the charge and respond to the FA accordingly."