Manchester United have signed Kai Rooney, the 11-year-old son of Old Trafford legend Wayne, to the club's youth academy.

Rooney senior, the interim manager at EFL Championship side Derby County, left Old Trafford in 2017 after a 13-year career at United that saw him win every major club honour and eclipse Sir Bobby Charlton as the team's all-time record scorer, with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

The former United and England captain revealed the news about his eldest son on social media on Thursday.

Rooney posted a picture on social media of Kai signing his contract at United, with the message: "Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son."

Kai had been linked with Manchester City's academy as a 10-year-old, but the youngster has now committed himself to United where he has a chance to follow in his father's footsteps.

Rooney senior became the most expensive teenager in football history when he signed for United in a £27 million transfer from boyhood club Everton in August 2004.

After returning to Everton in 2017, Rooney then had a spell in MLS with D.C. United before signing for Derby 12 months ago.