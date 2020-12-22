Steve Nicol explains why there are no conclusions to be drawn from Man United's 6-2 win vs. Leeds. (1:05)

Jesse Lingard is set to return to the Manchester United squad for their Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Everton (Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET, live on ESPN+) after being forced to isolate multiple times because of COVID-19 guidelines.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Lingard, who has made just two appearances this season, has been forced to stay away from the club's Carrington training headquarters more than once after being exposed to COVID-19 despite not testing positive himself.

"Jesse will be in the squad," Solskjaer said. "He has been working hard in training. He has been unfortunate with having to isolate a few times, been in contact, or close contact with COVID, not even having it himself.

"He's been very unlucky being away from the training ground a few times. He works really hard and he'll be involved in the squad, definitely."

United have put themselves firmly in the title race after taking 19 points from their last seven league games.

However, despite having a huge clash with second-place Leicester City on Boxing Day, Solskjaer said the Carabao Cup remains a priority ahead of the last-eight tie at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

"It's something we're aiming for," he added.

"We want to improve every season and to improve on last year is to get to the final and, of course, when you get to the final there's only one thing that matters and that's to lift the trophy.

"I remember myself winning my first trophy. Even towards the end of my career, I think it was Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic's first trophy in the Carling Cup, 2006 was it? I think that was their first trophy and it does give something to a team.

"We are desperate to get our hands on a trophy, these players are desperate to learn how to win."