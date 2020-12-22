Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his Manchester United team have the belief they can win trophies after the disappointment of losing three semifinals last season.

United were knocked out in the last four of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League last season but have the chance to reach another semifinal when they face Everton at Goodison Park in the last eight of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Solskjaer is searching for his first trophy as United boss and the Norwegian insists his squad are well-placed to win silverware this term.

"We were disappointed that we didn't get to a final or lift a trophy but that's the next step for these players now," Solskjaer told ESPN.

"I think everyone felt how close we were and the mood, the spirit and the culture has improved since then. And the belief. Definitely the belief has grown."

United should head to Everton full of confidence after thrashing Leeds United 6-2 on Sunday -- a result which pushed them up to third in the Premier League table.

Solskjaer's team have already won 3-1 at Goodison Park this season but face an Everton side who have hit form, beating Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal in their last three games.

"It's always an important step for any team or any player to win a trophy," Solskjaer said.

"That's something we're aiming for. We've got make changes [for the Everton game] and we've got to freshen it up but the team will be a fresh one which I think can give Everton some problems."

With a huge league clash against second-place Leicester to come on Boxing Day, Solskjaer is set to make chance to the team which dismantled Leeds.

Dean Henderson, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood -- all unused substitutes against Leeds -- are set to come in and there will also be a recall for Jesse Lingard after the England midfielder was forced to stay away from Carrington after coming into contact with COVID-19.

"The League Cup is also, and always has been, a chance for the players who have not really played the last few league games to get more game time," Solskjaer said.

"It's a big one for the squad to feel that you're valued if you're maybe not playing every single league game."