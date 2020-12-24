Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his squad not to let themselves become distracted by title talk.

United can cement their place in the race for the Premier League trophy with victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day but Solskjaer has warned his players against carried away.

- Ogden: Man Utd and Solskjaer need to turn promise into trophies

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

"There is noise around Man United anyway so for us it's about improving as a team, taking one game at a time and we have to, that's the name of the game," the United boss said.

"That is the only way that you are going to challenge for anything at the end of the season anyway so it's not something that we talk about.

"The only thing that we talk about and focus on is improving day by day and learning and how to deal with certain situations and maybe now at the moment we are getting praise and that's another thing to learn to deal with."

United are in fine form after winning six of their last seven league games and booking a Carabao Cup semifinal against Manchester City with a 2-0 at Everton on Wednesday.

Anthony Martial came off the bench to score the second at Goodison Park and Solskjaer said the France international is getting back to his best after a difficult start to the season.

"He has made important contributions lately, he has assists, scored goals, and he is getting fitter," Solskjaer said.

"He showed against Leeds, and he knows that I am on to him about this, and his running stats from that game set a new standard for him, which I want to see more of.

"He's always going to have the quality and maybe his confidence has been bruised a little bit by what happened earlier on in the season with the red card [against Tottenham] and he has had some criticism but Anthony is going to get better and better and when we get Mason [Greenwood], Marcus [Rashford] and Anthony firing on all cylinders we will be more of a threat for teams."