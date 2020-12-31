Steve Nicol says Liverpool fans have to seriously worry about Manchester United in the title race. (1:29)

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been handed a three-match ban and fined £100,000 after he was charged by the English Football Association for what they have called "insulting and improper" language on his Instagram page.

Cavani, 33, reposted a message to a friend after scoring twice in the 3-2 win at Southampton on Nov. 29. He wrote in Spanish, "gracias, negrito" -- a term that can be interpreted as racist in the United Kingdom.

Although it is widely used as a term of endearment in South America and the Caribbean, the word is regarded in England, as well as within parts of the Afro Uruguayan community, as carrying racial connotations, prompting the FA to investigate Cavani's post.