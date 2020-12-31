Former Manchester United boss Tommy Docherty has died at 92 after a long illness. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Former Manchester United manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92, his family announced on Thursday.

Docherty, affectionately known as "The Doc," had suffered from a long illness.

"Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home," his family said in a statement.

"He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed. We ask that our privacy be respected at this time. There will be no further comment."

A United statement read: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United.

"Everyone at the club sends sincere condolences to Tommy's loved ones."

Docherty spent most of his playing career -- nine years -- at Preston before joining Arsenal and then Chelsea. He also made 25 international appearances for Scotland.

He went on to manage 12 clubs, also including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby. But he was best known for his five-year spell at Old Trafford, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisley's Liverpool in 1977.

"Football has lost a tremendous personality in Tommy Docherty," Scotland FA president Rod Petrie said in a statement. "He was tenacious on the park and a great leader off it.

"Tommy was a regular in the Scotland side in the 1950s that qualified for two World Cups, and his record as Scotland manager was impressive, albeit cut short by his decision to take the Manchester United job.

"He was on record as saying that the biggest regret of his career was leaving his Scotland managerial role and looking at the results and performances he inspired, it is hard not to wonder what might have been had he remained.

"His charisma and love for the game shone even after he stopped managing and it was entirely fitting that Tommy should be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame for his lifelong service. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Chelsea posted a tribute on social media: "Tommy was a legend of our game and our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this time."