Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom staff at Old Trafford, the club have confirmed.

Fletcher, who played for United between 2003 and 2015 after coming through the academy, has been coaching the under-16s since October but has now stepped up to work with the first team.

"Darren has the United DNA running through his veins and he knows exactly what it takes to be a Manchester United player," Solskjaer said.

"He is at the start of his coaching career and his experience both on and off the pitch along with his winning mentality, commitment and hard work will be a great addition to the staff."

Fletcher, who was capped 80 times by Scotland and also played for West Bromwich Albion and Stoke after leaving United, will join Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna as part of Solskjaer's support staff.

"I am delighted to be returning to the club as a first -team coach," Fletcher said.

"It's a very exciting time for this young team and I am looking forward to taking the next steps in my coaching career by working with Ole and his staff."