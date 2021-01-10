Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop weigh up whether big clubs like Man United should be in the FA Cup this early. (1:27)

Why there's 'nothing to say' about Man United's win vs. Watford (1:27)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Manchester United's defensive injury crisis will ease before the crucial clash with Liverpool.

Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw both missed the 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday in the FA Cup, while Eric Bailly was forced off with a neck injury before half-time.

All three are doubts for the trip to Burnley on Tuesday when United will look to go top of the Premier League, but Solskjaer is confident his back line will be closer to full strength for the fixture at Anfield on Sunday.

"I hope [they will be back] for Liverpool, definitely," said Solskjaer. "Not sure if they'll make the Burnley one. We'll see on Monday."

Victory at Turf Moor will see United go three points clear at the top ahead of the trip to Liverpool. They have not been involved in the title race this deep into the season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 but Solskjaer is refusing to get carried away.

"We're not even halfway through the season, no one will remember how the league table looked like on Jan. 12, 2021," said Solskjaer.

"I think it's great that our fans are excited and they're happy with where we are at and that we have this little sense of excitement, but then we're not even halfway through [the season].

"For me, all my eyes are on Tuesday and then let's see where we're at after that one."