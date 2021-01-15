Paul Pogba has said that Manchester United can only reach Liverpool's level if they win the Premier League title this season.

United travel to Anfield for a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday and could move six points clear of their closest rivals with a victory.

United have not been top at this stage of the season since they last won the league in 2012-13 but Pogba said they still need to improve in order to be seen as the best.

"We have improved a lot, we keep improving but we still have a very young team," he told Sky Sports.

"Obviously we cannot say now we are at the same level as them because they won the Premier League and keep winning so the day we win -- that is when we say we are at the same level.

"If you want to be the best you have to beat the best. We want to beat the Premier League winners."

Pogba, 27, has been one of United's standout performers this month and he scored the winner at Burnley on Wednesday to send his team to the top of the league.

The World Cup-winner has recovered from a difficult start to the campaign after he suffered from COVID-19 and agent Mino Raiola announced that his time at Old Trafford was over in December.

Pogba had to settle for a role on the substitutes bench earlier this season but said he struggled watching from the stands.

"I hate to be on the bench," he added. "I don't like it. Other players deserve to be playing but just for myself, I don't like it.

"I'm a winner and I just want to play football and I want to help my team. When I'm on the bench and I don't come on, I feel like I cannot help my teammates.

"It was hard [spell on the bench], it was strange. Last year was a tough season for me with the injury that people don't really know about, playing with the double fracture and trying to give my best for the team.

"Coming back it's strange, it's like having a new ankle with an operation like this and I just tried to come back as good as possible."