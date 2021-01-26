Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Amad Diallo could solve Manchester United's problem position on the right wing.

Solskjaer had hoped to fix the issue with the arrival of Jadon Sancho in the summer but an agreement with his club, Borussia Dortmund, never materialised.

Diallo is yet to make his senior debut after joining from Atalanta for an initial £18.7 million in January but Solskjaer has already earmarked the position on the right of his forward line for the 18-year-old.

"That's his preferred position," Solskjaer told a news conference on Tuesday. "He is good at finding space, he can go inside and outside and he will get the time to prove that he is the one.

"Along the way we have got Mason [Greenwood], Marcus [Rashford], Daniel [James], Juan [Mata] and Paul [Pogba] has played there, so we have options but I think when you look at the squad and you look at Amad and you think, yeah, that's probably where we will work to fit you in."

Diallo is the only addition to Solskjaer's squad during the January transfer window after remaining in Italy for the first half of the season.

Jesse Lingard, Facundo Pellistri, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero could all leave Old Trafford before the deadline on Feb. 1 but the United boss is not expecting to bring in any more new players to replace them in his squad.

"I wouldn't think so, no," said Solskjaer, whose team face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

"I would be surprised if we do any incomings. The squad is strong. It is full of quality.

"I still need to leave players out for the squad at times. Bar something surprising happening I don't think anything will happen in terms of incomings, no."