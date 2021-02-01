Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Phil Jones will be added to Manchester United's Premier League squad for the second half of the season as he closes in on a return to first-team football.

Jones has not played for more than a year after undergoing knee surgery and was left out of United's original 25-man squad when it was submitted to the Premier League in October.

The 28-year-old still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at Old Trafford and Solskjaer said the England defender could return soon.

"Phil has been recovering from a knee injury," Solskjaer said on Monday. "He will be included on the list and hopefully he'll get his fitness back sooner rather than later and be available to play."

Solskjaer is also planning to introduce winger Amad Diallo into the senior team after the 18-year-old scored twice on his debut for the Under-23s in a 6-3 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

"We're going to give him the time to settle in and keep showing his skills, improving and get used to England and our way," Solskjaer said. "Amad has come in and does well in training.

"He's got very good, close technique and he'll open up defences. I don't think it's going to be too long before he's involved in a match day squad."

Meanwhile, Solskjaer also said he was told the referees got two crucial decisions wrong in the recent 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

"The momentum shifted for us with the Sheffield United game, but I've got the delegates' report from the ref and the two decisions were wrong," Solskjaer told a news conference on Monday.

"They've admitted their goal should have been disallowed and our goal should have stood. That's a big, big momentum changer for us. When you go 1-0 up rather than 1-0 down, go on and win that game.

"So that's fine margins and it has been the way this season, fine margins. You hit the post, it goes in or it goes out, sometimes you're lucky with decisions, sometimes you're not."