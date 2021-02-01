Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his team to become more streetwise if they want to stay in this season's Premier League title race.

Solskjaer revealed on Monday that the match delegate reported that his team had been on the end of two wrong decisions during the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United and the Norwegian believes his players could have forced referee Peter Barnes into a rethink had they put more pressure on the officials on the pitch.

"I have no problem with human error, absolutely no problem, and I understand why the decisions were made" said Solskjaer.

"Unfortunately, they went against us and they were wrong. Maybe we should have made more of a fuss about it. We are a bunch of nice lads. Maybe we should have really hung on to that or made them look at it before the game started again, so those are things that we have to learn from and use as motivation or energy."

After taking one point from games against Sheffield United and Arsenal, United will look to get back to winning ways when Southampton visit Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Victory would take Solskjaer's team level on points with leaders Manchester City ahead of their trip to Burnley on Wednesday, but the United boss insists he won't get sucked into focusing on what title rivals are doing.

"We can only control our own performances, our own results," said Solskjaer. "That's our focus.

"It's very boring, but the focus has to be on the next one. The season is so tight, so close, so many deciding factors. As long as you focus on your performance and don't worry about anyone else.

"We cannot think about the title race. We cannot think about what happens in May. I'm not going to get drawn into that title race that you're writing about. I've not spoken about that at all."