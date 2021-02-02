        <
        >

          Man United confirm Rojo move to Boca Juniors

          play
          Man United dropped from Shaka's Power Rankings (2:58)

          Manchester United plummet out of Shaka Hislop's top 10 following their defeat to Sheffield United. (2:58)

          8:43 AM ET
          • Rob DawsonCorrespondent

          Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has completed a permanent move to Boca Juniors, the clubs have confirmed.

          United issued a statement on Tuesday claiming they have received "an undisclosed fee" although Boca insist Rojo's contact at Old Trafford had been terminated before a deal was struck with the Argentina international.

          - United's missed chances at Arsenal extend familiar theme that dents title hopes
          - January Transfer winners and losers include Liverpool, Arsenal, USMNT

          Rojo, who has 61 caps for Argentina, made 122 appearances for United following his £16.5 million move from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 but has not featured this season.

          The 30-year-old made just 17 appearances after signing a new long-term contract in March 2018. He has not played for the club since a 3-1 win over Brighton in November 2019.