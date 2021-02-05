Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thrilled with Manchester United's approach in their 9-0 thrashing of Southampton. (0:37)

New Manchester United signing Amad Diallo produced a goal and three assists in the under-23 side's 6-4 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

United stormed back from a 4-2 deficit to seal the win over Premier League 2's second place side and Diallo again led the way along with Shola Shoretire who scored a hat trick.

The 18-year-old joined United from Atalanta last month, signing a contract until June 2025, and he assisted on United's second third and fifth goals of the day before capping the comeback with a well-taken goal of his own.

The impressive performance comes a week after the United winger scored twice on his first appearance for the club, against Liverpool at Kirkby.

Hannibal and Joe Hugill also scored for United in the thrilling display.