Gab Marcotti explains the situation which led to Manchester United missing out on Erling Haaland in 2018. (0:50)

Edinson Cavani looks set to return to the Manchester United squad for their trip to Crystal Palace.

United travel to Selhurst Park on Wednesday and after Cavani came through training on Tuesday unscathed, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful to have the striker available again after missing the last four games.

"We've had a training session this morning, of course it was a light one and we're looking OK," Solskjaer told a news conference on Tuesday.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

"There are a couple of doubts and we have to give them as much time as possible. Edinson has trained, that's good. Let's hope there's no reaction and he will travel to the squad."

However, Solskjaer is still without Paul Pogba while he continues his recovery from a thigh injury. He has missed nearly a month but is yet to return to training with the rest of the squad.

"Paul is still not ready for us," Solskjaer said.

"He's feeling better. He's not been training with the team yet so he's definitely not travelling down to London."

United could kick off against Palace 15 points behind leaders Manchester City if Pep Guardiola's side beat Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. Solskjaer's team managed just two league wins in February but he has rejected the suggestion the pressure of being in the title race has affected his players.

"The pressure has not been there at all," he said. "We enjoy being as close to the top as possible. It's the quality of opposition, quality of tactics, demands of the season, playing don't how many games in Premier League, FA Cup; it's the strangest year of all for everyone. Pressure? No. It's just the Premier League."