Stewart Robson says Manchester United missed a window to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a better manager. (0:53)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he once refused to sign a player because of his mohawk haircut.

During his time at Norwegian club Molde, Solskjaer revealed he traveled with a member of his scouting staff to watch a potential signing but was put off by the player's hairstyle.

"I once went to see a player and as he walked out of the dressing room or through the tunnel onto the pitch, he had a mohican, this was when I was back in Norway," he told Sky Sports.

"I just said to my scout: 'Let's go home, not interested.' That was a very short scouting trip."

Footballers including Paul Pogba, Arturo Vidal, Marek Hamsik and even Solskjaer's former United teammate David Beckham have appeared with the mohawk in their careers.

Solskjaer's United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they welcome Brighton to Old Trafford.

With nine league games remaining, United are second and poised to secure consecutive top-four finishes for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

United are still in the hunt for silverware this season in the Europa League and travel to Granada next Thursday for the quarterfinals.

Sources have told ESPN that United remain committed to handing Solskjaer a new deal and his future does not depend on lifting a trophy this season.