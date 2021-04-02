Shaka Hislop is back with his latest power rankings, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United are out of the top ten. (1:56)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he still has to decide on Manchester United's best goalkeeper and added that Dean Henderson and David de Gea will both play for the team between now and the end of the season.

United face Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday with England keeper Henderson having played in the club's last six games due to De Gea being allowed to return to Spain for the birth of his child.

Despite a number of high-profile mistakes by De Gea this season, Solskjaer had remained loyal to the former Atletico Madrid keeper for United's biggest games.

But with both keepers now fit and available for the visit of Graham Potter's team this weekend, United manager Solskjaer said he will use both Henderson and De Gea in the coming weeks rather than announce one as his first choice.

"I have the great option of two top goalkeepers and it's a pleasure to have them here," Solskjaer said at a news conference on Friday.

"We've got nine games, plus five in the Europa League hopefully to go, I'm sure you'll see both of them playing in goal for us.

"I understand the question and the narrative in the media, there's always tension where there can be potential tension and controversy, that's why everyone wants to hear a comment from me.

"But I've got great options with both of them. It will be decided on merit and we have to think who's going to give us a win on any given day.

"With Dean and David, the two keepers will probably be needed in these last nine games and they know we value them both really highly.

David de Gea and Dean Henderson are both vying to be Manchester United's No. 1. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"It's difficult to leave one of them out, but it's easy to give the nod that they'll play."

Solskjaer, meanwhile, was non-committal when asked about United's interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

"Who we're interested in and who we can go for and who we will go for, I'm not going to comment on that," Solskjaer added.

"I think the way the world works at the moment, you'd like to do all your business on the quiet and all your talks on the quiet, but there are platforms everywhere, the news, media make that more difficult.

"Hopefully we can suddenly sit here with players no one has written about. We conduct our recruitment business, scouting, the players that we are interested in, we do it the right way I hope and feel.

"And even though I worked with Erling [at Molde] it's not right for me as United manager to talk about Erling, he will make his own mind up."