British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to do everything possible to make sure a Super League doesn't happen. (0:46)

UK PM: We will do everything we can to stop Super League (0:46)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government will do "everything we can" to stop the European Super League from going through.

On Sunday, 12 leading European clubs, including English sides Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, signed up to participate in a breakaway tournament.

- Marcotti: What a breakaway Super League would mean

- Ogden: Fans forgotten as elite club owners chase ESL riches

Some clubs released statements that said they intend to continue in their domestic leagues, but UEFA and FIFA threatened to ban teams who participate, which could lead to the teams involved abandoning their own leagues.

"I don't like the look of these proposals, and we'll be consulted about what we can do," Johnson said while on a visit to Gloucestershire. "We are going to look at everything that we can do with the football authorities to make sure that this doesn't go ahead in the way that it's currently being proposed.

"I don't think that it's good news for fans, I don't think it's good news for football in this country.

"These clubs are not just great global brands -- of course they're great global brands -- they're also clubs that have originated historically from their towns, from their cities, from their local communities.

"They should have a link with those fans, and with the fanbase in their community. So it is very, very important that that continues to be the case."

Aside from the six English teams, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan make up the founding members.

Borussia Dortmund have released a statement outlining their opposition to the plans, along with Bayern Munich.