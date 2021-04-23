Julien Laurens explains why fallout of the European Super League has led fans of Man United to break in to the training ground. (1:08)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is sure the Glazer family are committed to "moving the club in the right direction."

The fallout from the botched European Super League this week has seen executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward announce his resignation and led to renewed calls for the Glazer family to sell.

Solskjaer said he is "happy" United have pulled out of the European Super League but refused to turn his frustrations onto the owners at his weekly news conference on Friday.

"I'm so happy all the owners said this was a mistake," Solskjaer said.

"I've always had a good working relationship with the owners. They listen to my opinions and we are working to move Man United forward. It's important we all want to be better and improve and that's where my job is to improve the performance of the team."

A turbulent week at United also saw a group of supporters turn up at the club's Carrington training base to voice their concerns to Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher and Nemanja Matic.

"I will always listen to the fans and it was the only right thing to do to listen to them and speak to them," Solskjaer said.

"It was a peaceful discussion. It's important we respect each other and each other's views. I said about what I think the team will do in the future and it was a good 10 minutes and I was happy. We didn't shake hands, gave a fist bump and then we parted."

The European Super League would have seen 12 founding clubs, including United, guaranteed a place in the competition each year with only five places available to qualifiers.

Fans and players have since voiced their unhappiness with the plans leading to all six Premier League clubs involved pull out, something Solskjaer said was the right thing to do.

"I'm very happy the fans have voiced their opinion and that we've listened to them," he said.

"In a strange sort of way it's brought the football pyramid and community together and I think that's important and I'm very happy.

"I'm a supporter myself, and there'll be a day when I come back and watch Man United and I want to watch a Man United team with a fear of failure.

"I didn't like the concept anyway, it has to be on sporting merit, I want to earn the right to play in Europe."