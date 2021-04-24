Julien Laurens explains why fallout of the European Super League has led fans of Man United to break in to the training ground. (1:08)

Hundreds of Manchester United fans protested the Glazer ownership outside Old Trafford on Saturday, following the club's intent to join the breakaway European Super League.

Protests have been a familiar sight across the Premier League this week after United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City announced their intentions to join six other clubs in a European Super League.

The decision was met with widespread anger from fans who forced the clubs into a U-turn on their decision to join the league.

A large group of Chelsea fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge on Monday and delayed the kick-off of their game against Brighton. During the protests, reports came through that Chelsea would not be joining the breakaway league which prompted the other clubs to follow suit.

Despite the fact plans for the league are now in ruins, the fallout has continued to run throughout the week as fans protest their club's ownerships.

United fans have been particularly vocal with a group of supporters breaking into the club's training ground in protest of the Glazer's ownership.

On Tuesday, the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also announced that he would resign from his position at the end of the year.

Several hundred Arsenal fans also protested outside the Emirates Stadium before the team's match against Everton on Friday to call for owner Stan Kroenke to sell the club.

United do not have a game on Saturday but travel to face Leeds United on Sunday.