Manchester United fans arrive in their numbers to protest against the Glazer ownership. (0:51)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is convinced the Glazers will spend in the summer transfer market to take Manchester United "one step further" but has endorsed the fans' right to protest against the club's owners ahead of the Premier League clash with Liverpool.

United are expecting around 10,000 supporters to demonstrate outside Old Trafford on Sunday following the failed attempt to join the European Super League.

"It's important that the fans' views are listened to and we communicate better," Solskjaer said. "My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team.

"As I've said before I've been backed, I've had great support from the club and the owners and I'm sure I will get the backing again to go one step further. When the protests are on, it's important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful."

If Manchester City beat Crystal Palace and United lose to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's side will be confirmed as champions.

United also need the points to keep a firm grip on second place and Solskjaer is sure the fan protests won't be a distraction.

"The players are focused on the game and nothing else," Solskjaer said.

"They've handled difficult situations before. Of course it was a strange week before the Leeds game, after the Super League announcement. But I've got to say, I'm not worried one second that our mind is not on the football when it happens. I think you saw here in the semi that the players are fully focused on performing."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is demanding a lot from Manchester United's owners. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Defeat for Liverpool, sixth in the table, would dent their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

United, meanwhile, have the second leg of their Europa League semifinal with Roma four days later, although they head to Italy with a 6-2 lead after a comprehensive win at Old Trafford.

"We're just thinking about winning ourselves," Solskjaer said.

"Whatever that does to Liverpool cannot be of our concern. Throughout the season you have games you look forward to.

"This Liverpool game at home is one of the biggest games of the season, it doesn't matter if we're first or second or third or fourth. No matter what this is a massive, massive game."