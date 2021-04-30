Craig Burley weighs in on whether second place in the Premier League and a Europa League title is enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United. (1:16)

Manchester United are concerned elements of the anti-Glazer protest planned for Sunday could try to disrupt the clash with Liverpool, sources have told ESPN.

Around 10,000 supporters are expected to demonstrate outside Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool's visit following the club's failed attempt to join the controversial European Super League.

Security has been stepped up around the stadium, but sources have told ESPN there are fears some fans may look to draw more attention to the protest by attempting to block the team coaches arriving in a bid to delay kickoff or even force the game to be postponed.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed fans' right to protest but has urged them to do it peacefully.

"It's important that the fans' views are listened to and we communicate better," Solskjaer said. "My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team.

"As I've said before I've been backed, I've had great support from the club and the owners and I'm sure I will get the backing again to go one step further. When the protests are on, it's important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful."