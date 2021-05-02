Man United supporters' protest against owners, the Glazer family, in pictures

A group of Manchester United fans gained entry to Old Trafford and ran onto the pitch and through concourses to protest against the club-owning Glazer family ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against Liverpool, causing kickoff to be delayed.

The protests began outside the United team hotel early Sunday morning, before some supporters moved on to Old Trafford. The demonstration comes following the club's failed attempt to join the proposed European Super League, which served to reinforce fan frustration against the club's American owners, who bought the club in 2005 and own the NFL's defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Barrington Coombs/PA Images/Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Barrington Coombs/PA Images/Getty Images