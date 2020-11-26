Gary Lineker explains what it was like to face Diego Maradona and remembers the one time they were teammates. (3:59)

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has said FIFA should make all clubs retire the No. 10 jersey to honour Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday from a heart attack.

Maradona was released from hospital two weeks ago following brain surgery but subsequently suffered a heart attack at his home. He was 60.

"Maradona, yes it is tough news, I would like FIFA to retire the No. 10 shirt in all competitions, for all teams," Villas-Boas said after Marseille's 2-0 Champions League defeat by Porto.

"It would be the best homage we could do for him. He is an incredible loss for the world of football."

Napoli, who Maradona played for between 1984 and 1991, retired the No. 10 shirt in 2000 in honour of him.

He scored 115 goals in 259 games and helped the Italian club clinch two Serie A titles, in 1987 and 1990, as well as their only European trophy, the UEFA Cup in 1989.

FIFA has previously blocked Maradona's home country of Argentina from retiring the No. 10.

The country's professional league announced that the Copa Liga professional will be renamed as the Diego Maradona Cup and Naples mayor Luigi De Magistris has called for Napoli's Stadio San Paolo to be renamed in his honour.