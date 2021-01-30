Former France defender Frank Leboeuf reveals his top player to don the shirt of Les Bleus. (1:43)

The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Rennes has been postponed after OM supporters stormed into the team's training ground and protested against club officials on Saturday, the club confirmed.

French outlet RMC Sport reported some 150-200 supporters tried to break into the Robert Louis Dreyfus centre. Footage on RMC Sport's Twitter feed showed some of the fans forcing their way in. Some were seen throwing flares and lighting firecrackers.

The outlet published footage of fans marching in the streets and carrying banners reading "[Club] directors, out", as well as others directly targeting OM president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

🚨 Les images exclusives du coup de force des supporters marseillais au centre d'entrainement Robert-Louis-Dreyfus. Un arbre a pris feu, 25 personnes ont été interpelées par la police. pic.twitter.com/XIVEalZoRQ — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) January 30, 2021

The entrance of the training ground was also tagged with messages against Eyraud.

It then reported the situation had calmed down, without elaborating.

OM were not immediately available for comment.

Marseille are sixth in the Ligue 1 standings, 16 points adrift of leaders Lyon, with coach Andre Villas Boas hinting he will leave the club when his contract expires in June.

Marseille were knocked out in the first round of the Champions League.

Information from Reuters and ESPN correspondent Julien Laurens was used in this report.