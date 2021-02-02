Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas said on Tuesday that he had offered his resignation, citing a disagreement over the Ligue 1 club's sporting policy.

"I submitted my resignation saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy. I don't want anything from OM. I don't want money," Villas-Boas told a news conference.

Villas-Boas, who said last month he would leave when his contract expired at the end of the season, said he had not heard back from the board yet.

"The board has not answered to me yet. What happened last weekend has nothing to do with it," the former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham coach said, referring to Saturday's incidents in Marseille, where some fans broke into the club's training centre amid protests against president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

The Ligue 1 game between Marseille and Rennes at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday was postponed after fans stormed into Marseille's training ground hours before kickoff in protest against club officials.

French multimedia outlet RMC Sport reported some 150-200 supporters tried to break into the Robert Louis Dreyfus centre. TV pictures showed fans forcing their way in and some were seen throwing flares and lighting firecrackers.

"I'm waiting for an answer, it could be no and then we would continue. I don't want any money, I just want to leave.

"We ended the transfer window with a new player [Olivier Ntcham from Celtic]. He is a player that I had said no for," Villas-Boas added.

Marseille, who were knocked out in the group stage of the Champions League, are ninth in Ligue 1, 16 points behind leaders Lille with two games in hand.