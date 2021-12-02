Marseille have condemned their own fans for aiming racist abuse at Troyes' striker Suk Hyun-jun last weekend. Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Marseille have condemned remarks from their own supporters aimed at Troyes' South Korean striker Suk Hyun-jun during their 1-0 Ligue 1 win at the Stade Velodrome last weekend.

The match was played behind closed doors, but Troyes alleged on Tuesday that Suk was racially abused, adding that the comments were captured by the microphones of Amazon Prime, who were broadcasting Sunday's game.

"Olympique de Marseille joined the Trojan club in strongly condemning the remarks made towards Suk Hyun-jun... OM also offers its full support to the Troyes player," Marseille said in a statement.

"The presidents of the two clubs exchanged views in a calm atmosphere and [Marseille], through its president Pablo Longoria, undertakes to ask the perpetrators for explanations and to take the necessary measures."

Suk first joined Troyes in 2017 on loan from FC Porto before making the move permanent. The striker was then sold to Reims in August 2018 before returning to Troyes in January 2020, where he has scored 11 goals in 58 matches in all competitions during his two stints at the club.

France's Ligue 1 has been marred by crowd problems this season, notably at Marseille where midfielder Dimitri Payet was struck by a bottle when playing against Lyon earlier this month, which caused the game to be abandoned.

The country's sports minister later warned that crowd trouble is putting the future of French football at risk.