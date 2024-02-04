- Bukayo Saka (14')
- Gabriel (45'+3' OG)
Match Formations
- Raya22
- Zinchenko35
- Gabriel6
- Saliba2
- White4
- Jorginho20
- Rice41
- Ødegaard8
- Martinelli11
- Havertz29
- Saka7
Game Information
Emirates Stadium
11:30 AM, February 4, 2024
London, England
Over/Under: 2.5
- Referees:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
45'+5'
First Half ends, Arsenal 1, Liverpool 1.
45'+3'
Own Goal by Gabriel Magalhães, Arsenal. Arsenal 1, Liverpool 1.
45'+1'
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorginho.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|22
|15
|6
|1
|+32
|51
|Manchester City
|21
|14
|4
|3
|+27
|46
|Arsenal
|22
|14
|4
|4
|+23
|46
|Aston Villa
|23
|14
|4
|5
|+19
|46
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|13
|5
|5
|+14
|44
|Manchester United
|23
|12
|2
|9
|-1
|38
|West Ham United
|23
|10
|6
|7
|0
|36
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|23
|9
|8
|6
|+4
|35
|Newcastle United
|23
|10
|3
|10
|+11
|33
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|23
|9
|5
|9
|0
|32
|Chelsea
|23
|9
|4
|10
|-1
|31
|AFC Bournemouth
|22
|7
|6
|9
|-11
|27
|Fulham
|23
|7
|5
|11
|-8
|26
|Crystal Palace
|23
|6
|6
|11
|-14
|24
|Brentford
|21
|6
|4
|11
|-5
|22
|Nottingham Forest
|23
|5
|6
|12
|-13
|21
|Luton Town
|22
|5
|5
|12
|-10
|20
|Everton
|23
|8
|5
|10
|-4
|19
|Burnley
|23
|3
|4
|16
|-23
|13
|Sheffield United
|23
|2
|4
|17
|-40
|10
