2024 Major League Soccer, Regular Season
0-0-0, 0 PTS
0
1-0-0, 3 PTS
0
Match Formations
- McCarthy77
- Aude3
- Cáceres22
- Yoshida4
- Yamane2
- Delgado8
- Cerrillo20
- Fagundez7
- Puig10
- Paintsil28
- Joveljic9
Game Information
Dignity Health Sports Park
9:00 PM, February 25, 2024
Carson, California, USA
Over/Under: 3.5
- Referees:
- Gabriele Ciampi
Match Timeline
- KO
- 11
- 13
- 21
- HT
Match Commentary
45'+2'
First Half ends, LA Galaxy 0, Inter Miami CF 0.
45'+1'
Offside, Inter Miami CF. Jordi Alba is caught offside.
45'
Attempt missed. Joseph Paintsil (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riqui Puig.
