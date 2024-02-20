2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, Group Stage
0
Match Formations
- Naeher1
- Nighswonger3
- Sauerbrunn5
- Dahlkemper2
- Williams6
- Albert15
- Sonnett14
- Moultrie13
- Coffey17
- Purce9
- Smith11
Game Information
Dignity Health Sports Park
10:15 PM, February 20, 2024Coverage: ESPNDP/Paramount+/ESPN+
Carson, California, USA
- Referees:
- Astrid Gramajo
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
8'
Attempt missed. Sophia Smith (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
6'
Attempt missed. Olivia Moultrie (USA) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Midge Purce.
4'
VAR Decision: No Goal USA 0-0 Dominican Republic Women.