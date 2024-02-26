Match Timeline

United States
Mexico
  • KO

Match Commentary

16'
Offside, USA. Lynn Williams is caught offside.
13'
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12'
Delay in match because of an injury Jacqueline Ovalle (Mexico).
Match Stats
USAMEX
POSSESSION
64.1%
35.964.1
35.9%
Shots on Goal
0
0
Shot Attempts
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
2
Saves
0
0