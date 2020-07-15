-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
45+3
-
Olivier Giroud Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
58
-
Todd Cantwell Yellow Card
-
- Arrizabalaga
- Alonso
- Zouma
- Rüdiger
- Azpilicueta
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- Loftus-Cheek
- Pulisic
- Giroud
- Willian
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Olivier Giroud 45'+3'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
11 Pedro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Krul
- Lewis
- Klose
- Godfrey
- Aarons
- Tettey
- Hernández
- McLean
- Rupp
- Cantwell
- Drmic
|No.
|Name
|
1 Tim Krul
Saves 2
|
15 Timm Klose
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Kenny McLean
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Todd Cantwell 58'
Goals 0
|
20 Josip Drmic
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
22 Teemu Pukki
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Tom Trybull
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
56 Josh Martin
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Adam Idah
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|58'
|Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|58'
|Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|58'
|Foul by Todd Cantwell (Norwich City).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|NOR
|7
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|7
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|35
|+49
|93
|2
|Manchester City
|35
|+57
|72
|3
|Chelsea
|35
|+14
|60
|4
|Leicester City
|35
|+29
|59
|5
|Manchester United
|35
|+26
|59
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|+11
|55
|7
|Sheffield United
|35
|+5
|54
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+9
|52
|9
|Arsenal
|35
|+7
|50
|10
|Burnley
|35
|-8
|50
|11
|Everton
|35
|-11
|45
|12
|Southampton
|35
|-13
|45
|13
|Newcastle United
|35
|-16
|43
|14
|Crystal Palace
|35
|-15
|42
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|35
|-16
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|35
|-15
|34
|17
|Watford
|35
|-21
|34
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|35
|-24
|31
|19
|Aston Villa
|35
|-27
|30
|20
|Norwich City
|35
|-41
|21
