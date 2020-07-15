  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 45+3
    • Olivier Giroud Goal - Header
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 58
    • Todd Cantwell Yellow Card
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Norwich City NOR Norwich City Logo
CHE
4-3-3
NOR
4-1-4-1
CHE
4-3-3
  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 3Alonso
  • 15Zouma
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 17Kovacic
  • 5Jorginho
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 22Pulisic
  • 18Giroud
  • 10Willian
No. Name
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Antonio Rüdiger
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Marcos Alonso
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Olivier Giroud  45'+3'
Goals 1
  • Shots 6
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Willian
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Wilfredo Caballero
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Pedro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Andreas Christensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Tammy Abraham
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Fikayo Tomori
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

58' Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58' Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58' Foul by Todd Cantwell (Norwich City).

Match Stats

CHE
NOR

Possession

69% 31%

Shots (on Goal)

15 (3)
1 (0)
CHE NOR
7 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
7 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 35 +49 93
2 Manchester City 35 +57 72
3 Chelsea 35 +14 60
4 Leicester City 35 +29 59
5 Manchester United 35 +26 59
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 +11 55
7 Sheffield United 35 +5 54
8 Tottenham Hotspur 35 +9 52
9 Arsenal 35 +7 50
10 Burnley 35 -8 50
11 Everton 35 -11 45
12 Southampton 35 -13 45
13 Newcastle United 35 -16 43
14 Crystal Palace 35 -15 42
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 35 -16 36
16 West Ham United 35 -15 34
17 Watford 35 -21 34
18 AFC Bournemouth 35 -24 31
19 Aston Villa 35 -27 30
20 Norwich City 35 -41 21