Aston Villa AVL
Wolverhampton Wanderers WOLV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
11
-
On: Neil Taylor|Off: Matt Targett
-
-
18
-
Tyrone Mings Yellow Card
-
4-1-2-1-2
- Nyland
- TargettOn: Neil Taylor | Off: Matt Targett
- Mings
- Hause
- Konsa
- Douglas Luiz
- Nakamba
- Hourihane
- Grealish
- Davis
- Samatta
|No.
|Name
|
25 Ørjan Nyland
Saves 1
|
40 Tyrone Mings 18'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
11' 3 Neil Taylor
Goals 0
|
15 Ezri Konsa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
29 Pepe Reina
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jota
Goals 0
|
17 Trézéguet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-5-2
- Patrício
- Saïss
- Coady
- Boly
- Jonny
- Moutinho
- Neves
- Dendoncker
- Doherty
- Jota
- Jiménez
|No.
|Name
|
11 Rui Patrício
Saves 1
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
|
15 Willy Boly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Jonny
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|
59 Oskar Buur
Goals 0
|
49 Max Kilman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Villa Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|Foul by Kortney Hause (Aston Villa).
|45'+2'
|Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'
|Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
AVL
WOLV
Possession
53% 47%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (1)
6 (1)
|AVL
|WOLV
|7
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|31
|+49
|86
|2
|Manchester City
|31
|+44
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+30
|55
|4
|Chelsea
|31
|+14
|54
|5
|Manchester United
|31
|+17
|49
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|+10
|49
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|+9
|45
|8
|Sheffield United
|31
|-1
|44
|9
|Arsenal
|31
|+2
|43
|10
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-8
|42
|11
|Burnley
|31
|-10
|42
|12
|Everton
|31
|-8
|41
|13
|Newcastle United
|31
|-13
|39
|14
|Southampton
|31
|-16
|37
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|-7
|33
|16
|Watford
|31
|-18
|28
|17
|West Ham United
|31
|-19
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|31
|-21
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|31
|-23
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|31
|-31
|21
