Aston Villa Logo Aston Villa AVL Wolverhampton Wanderers WOLV Wolverhampton Wanderers Logo
AVL
4-1-2-1-2
WOLV
3-5-2
AVL
4-1-2-1-2
  • 25Nyland
  • 18Targett
    On: Neil Taylor | Off: Matt Targett
  • 40Mings
  • 30Hause
  • 15Konsa
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 11Nakamba
  • 14Hourihane
  • 10Grealish
  • 39Davis
  • 20Samatta
25 Ørjan Nyland
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
40 Tyrone Mings  18'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Kortney Hause
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marvelous Nakamba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11' 3  Neil Taylor
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ezri Konsa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Conor Hourihane
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Douglas Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Mbwana Samatta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
29 Pepe Reina
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Danny Drinkwater
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Ahmed Elmohamady
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jota
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Trézéguet
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 John McGinn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Anwar El-Ghazi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Indiana Vassilev
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Villa Park
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+2' Foul by Kortney Hause (Aston Villa).
45'+2' Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45' Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match Stats

AVL
WOLV

Possession

53% 47%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (1)
6 (1)
AVL WOLV
7 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 31 +49 86
2 Manchester City 31 +44 63
3 Leicester City 31 +30 55
4 Chelsea 31 +14 54
5 Manchester United 31 +17 49
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 +10 49
7 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +9 45
8 Sheffield United 31 -1 44
9 Arsenal 31 +2 43
10 Crystal Palace 31 -8 42
11 Burnley 31 -10 42
12 Everton 31 -8 41
13 Newcastle United 31 -13 39
14 Southampton 31 -16 37
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 -7 33
16 Watford 31 -18 28
17 West Ham United 31 -19 27
18 AFC Bournemouth 31 -21 27
19 Aston Villa 31 -23 27
20 Norwich City 31 -31 21