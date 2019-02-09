BOR
3-4-3
PSG
4-3-3
BOR
3-4-3
  • 1Costil
  • 3Pablo
  • 6Koscielny
  • 4Sitoe
  • 10Kalu
  • 8Tchouameni
  • 5Otavio
  • 25Kwateng
  • 19Adli
  • 7Briand
  • 18Hwang
Substitutes
  23 Loris Benito
  12 Nicolas de Preville
  11 François Kamano
  14 Vukasin Jovanovic
  17 Youssef Aït Bennasser
  9 Josh Maja
  16 Gaetan Poussin

Top Scorers

  • Bordeaux BOR
    • 7
      Jimmy Briand Forward
      Matches: 7
      Goals: 3
    • 12
      Nicolas de Preville Forward
      Matches: 5
      Goals: 2
    • 19
      Yacine Adli Forward
      Matches: 4
      Goals: 2
  • Paris Saint-Germain PSG
    • 17
      Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Forward
      Matches: 5
      Goals: 3
    • 11
      Ángel Di María Midfielder
      Matches: 7
      Goals: 2
    • 10
      Neymar Forward
      Matches: 3
      Goals: 2

Most Assists

  • Bordeaux BOR
    • 22
      Yassin Benrahou Midfielder
      Matches: 5
      Assists: 2
    • 10
      Samuel Kalu Forward
      Matches: 7
      Assists: 1
    • 7
      Jimmy Briand Forward
      Matches: 7
      Assists: 1
  • Paris Saint-Germain PSG
    • 11
      Ángel Di María Midfielder
      Matches: 7
      Assists: 2
    • 14
      Juan Bernat Midfielder
      Matches: 6
      Assists: 2
    • 6
      Marco Verratti Midfielder
      Matches: 6
      Assists: 1

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Paris Saint-Germain PSG 1-0 Bordeaux BOR 9 Feb, 2019 French Ligue 1
Bordeaux BOR 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain PSG 2 Dec, 2018 French Ligue 1
Bordeaux BOR 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain PSG 22 Apr, 2018 French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain PSG 6-2 Bordeaux BOR 30 Sep, 2017 French Ligue 1
Bordeaux BOR 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain PSG 10 Feb, 2017 French Ligue 1

French Ligue 1 Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • BOR 12
    • 12 PSG

  • Goals Against

    • BOR 8
    • 4 PSG

  • Goal Difference

    • BOR 4
    • 8 PSG

  • Assists

    • BOR 8
    • 7 PSG

Game Information

  • VENUE: Matmut Atlantique
