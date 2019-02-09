Paris Saint-Germain suffered their second defeat of the season and their first at home in Ligue 1 for 16 months in loss to Stade de Reims.

Frank Leboeuf finds it strange and disrespectful that Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar doesn't speak French and hasn't tried to learn.

Nice forward Lamine Diaby-Fadiga has admitted to stealing teammate Kasper Dolberg's watch from a team dressing room last week, sources tell ESPN FC.

Lawyers for Barcelona and Neymar will meet in court on Oct. 21 after failing to settle a dispute on Friday over an unpaid loyalty bonus.

Thomas Tuchel said PSG's Kylian Mbappe will return from injury against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 this weekend -- over one month since his last match.

Olympique Lyonnais's winless streak stretched to seven games in all competitions on Saturday as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to new Ligue 1 lea

