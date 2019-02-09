- Costil
- Pablo
- Koscielny
- Sitoe
- Kalu
- Tchouameni
- Otavio
- Kwateng
- Adli
- Briand
- Hwang
|No.
|Name
|
3 Pablo
|
5 Otavio
|
10 Samuel Kalu
|
19 Yacine Adli
|
18 Hwang Ui-Jo
|Substitutes
|
23 Loris Benito
- Navas
- Kurzawa
- Diallo
- Silva
- Meunier
- Verratti
- Marquinhos
- Gueye
- Sarabia
- Neymar
- Di María
|No.
|Name
|
22 Abdou Diallo
|
10 Neymar
|Substitutes
|
14 Juan Bernat
|
18 Mauro Icardi
|
16 Sergio Rico
Top Scorers
-
-
Jimmy Briand Forward
Matches: 7
Goals: 3
-
Nicolas de Preville Forward
Matches: 5
Goals: 2
-
Yacine Adli Forward
Matches: 4
Goals: 2
-
-
-
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Forward
Matches: 5
Goals: 3
-
Ángel Di María Midfielder
Matches: 7
Goals: 2
-
Neymar Forward
Matches: 3
Goals: 2
-
Most Assists
-
-
Yassin Benrahou Midfielder
Matches: 5
Assists: 2
-
Samuel Kalu Forward
Matches: 7
Assists: 1
-
Jimmy Briand Forward
Matches: 7
Assists: 1
-
-
-
Ángel Di María Midfielder
Matches: 7
Assists: 2
-
Juan Bernat Midfielder
Matches: 6
Assists: 2
-
Marco Verratti Midfielder
Matches: 6
Assists: 1
-
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Paris Saint-Germain PSG
|1-0
|Bordeaux BOR
|9 Feb, 2019
|French Ligue 1
|Bordeaux BOR
|2-2
|Paris Saint-Germain PSG
|2 Dec, 2018
|French Ligue 1
|Bordeaux BOR
|0-1
|Paris Saint-Germain PSG
|22 Apr, 2018
|French Ligue 1
|Paris Saint-Germain PSG
|6-2
|Bordeaux BOR
|30 Sep, 2017
|French Ligue 1
|Bordeaux BOR
|0-3
|Paris Saint-Germain PSG
|10 Feb, 2017
|French Ligue 1
French Ligue 1 Team Stats
-
Total Goals
- BOR 12
- 12 PSG
-
Goals Against
- BOR 8
- 4 PSG
-
Goal Difference
- BOR 4
- 8 PSG
-
Assists
- BOR 8
- 7 PSG
Game Information
-
VENUE: Matmut Atlantique
-
,
French Ligue 1 Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Nantes
|8
|+3
|16
|2
|Paris Saint-Germain
|7
|+8
|15
|3
|Angers
|7
|+5
|15
|4
|Lille
|7
|+4
|13
|5
|Bordeaux
|7
|+4
|12
|6
|Marseille
|7
|+1
|12
|7
|Nice
|7
|0
|12
|8
|Stade de Reims
|7
|+4
|11
|9
|Stade Rennes
|7
|+2
|11
|10
|Montpellier
|7
|+1
|11
|11
|Lyon
|8
|+6
|9
|12
|Nimes
|7
|-1
|8
|13
|Brest
|7
|-2
|8
|14
|Toulouse
|7
|-4
|8
|15
|SC Amiens
|7
|-4
|7
|16
|Metz
|7
|-4
|7
|17
|Strasbourg
|7
|-4
|6
|18
|AS Monaco
|7
|-5
|6
|19
|Saint-Etienne
|7
|-7
|5
|20
|Dijon FCO
|7
|-7
|2
