  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 15
    • Arturo Vidal Goal
  • 25
    • On: Nacho Martinez|Off: Raúl García
  • 40
    • Clément Lenglet Yellow Card
  • 45
    • Rubén Alcaraz Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.
  • 45
    • On: Enes Ünal|Off: Rubén Alcaraz
  • 45
    • On: Luis Suárez|Off: Antoine Griezmann
  • 45
    • On: Hervías|Off: Joaquín
  • 57
    • On: Ronald Araújo|Off: Clément Lenglet
  • 57
    • On: Ivan Rakitic|Off: Ricard Puig
  • 61
    • On: Sandro Ramírez|Off: Sergi Guardiola
  • 65
    • Kike Perez Yellow Card
  • 74
    • On: Júnior Firpo|Off: Sergio Busquets
  • 78
    • Jordi Alba Yellow Card
  • 80
    • On: Waldo Rubio|Off: Óscar Plano
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
Real Valladolid Logo Real Valladolid VALL Barcelona BAR Barcelona Logo
Tap an icon to see more
VALL
4-3-1-2
BAR
4-1-2-1-2
VALL
4-3-1-2
  • 1Masip
  • 6García
    On: Nacho Martinez | Off: Raúl García
  • 5Sánchez
  • 4Kiko
  • 17Moyano
  • 14Alcaraz
    On: Enes Ünal | Off: Rubén Alcaraz
  • 24Joaquín
    On: Hervías | Off: Joaquín
  • 16Fede
  • 28Perez
  • 10Plano
    On: Waldo Rubio | Off: Óscar Plano
  • 7Guardiola
    On: Sandro Ramírez | Off: Sergi Guardiola
No. Name
1 Jordi Masip
Saves 5
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Javi Sánchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Kiko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Raúl García
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25' 22  Nacho Martinez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Javi Moyano
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Óscar Plano
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80' 23  Waldo Rubio
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Joaquín
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 11  Hervías
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Kike Perez  65'
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 5
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Rubén Alcaraz  45'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 9  Enes Ünal
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Fede
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Sergi Guardiola
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
61' 20  Sandro Ramírez
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Antoñito
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Víctor García
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Diego Alende
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Matheus Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Churripi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Toni Villa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Miguel De la Fuente
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: José Zorrilla
  • ,

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.
90'+5' Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.
90'+4' Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match Stats

VALL
BAR

Possession

35% 65%

Shots (on Goal)

13 (4)
9 (6)
VALL BAR
15 Fouls 13
2 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
4 Corner Kicks 5
5 Saves 4
Data is currently unavailable.

Spanish Primera División Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Real Madrid 35 +43 80
2 Barcelona 36 +44 79
3 Atletico Madrid 35 +21 63
4 Sevilla FC 35 +17 63
5 Villarreal 35 +12 57
6 Getafe 35 +9 53
7 Real Sociedad 35 +7 51
8 Valencia 35 -6 50
9 Granada 35 +3 50
10 Athletic Bilbao 35 +8 48
11 Osasuna 36 -9 48
12 Levante 35 -7 43
13 Real Betis 35 -8 41
14 Real Valladolid 36 -11 39
15 Eibar 35 -17 36
16 Celta Vigo 36 -11 36
17 Alavés 35 -21 35
18 Mallorca 35 -22 32
19 Leganes 35 -24 29
20 Espanyol 35 -28 24