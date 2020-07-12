Penalty Shootout
Real Valladolid VALL
Barcelona BAR
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
15
-
Arturo Vidal Goal
-
-
25
-
On: Nacho Martinez|Off: Raúl García
-
-
40
-
Clément Lenglet Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
Rubén Alcaraz Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.
-
-
45
-
On: Enes Ünal|Off: Rubén Alcaraz
-
-
45
-
On: Luis Suárez|Off: Antoine Griezmann
-
-
45
-
On: Hervías|Off: Joaquín
-
-
57
-
On: Ronald Araújo|Off: Clément Lenglet
-
-
57
-
On: Ivan Rakitic|Off: Ricard Puig
-
-
61
-
On: Sandro Ramírez|Off: Sergi Guardiola
-
-
65
-
Kike Perez Yellow Card
-
-
74
-
On: Júnior Firpo|Off: Sergio Busquets
-
-
78
-
Jordi Alba Yellow Card
-
-
80
-
On: Waldo Rubio|Off: Óscar Plano
-
-
FT
-
End Regular Time
-
4-3-1-2
- Masip
- GarcíaOn: Nacho Martinez | Off: Raúl García
- Sánchez
- Kiko
- Moyano
- AlcarazOn: Enes Ünal | Off: Rubén Alcaraz
- JoaquínOn: Hervías | Off: Joaquín
- Fede
- Perez
- PlanoOn: Waldo Rubio | Off: Óscar Plano
- GuardiolaOn: Sandro Ramírez | Off: Sergi Guardiola
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
4 Kiko
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
25' 22 Nacho Martinez
Goals 0
|
17 Javi Moyano
Goals 0
|
10 Óscar Plano
Goals 0
80' 23 Waldo Rubio
Goals 0
|
24 Joaquín
Goals 0
45' 11 Hervías
Goals 0
|
28 Kike Perez 65'
Goals 0
|
14 Rubén Alcaraz 45'
Goals 0
45' 9 Enes Ünal
Goals 0
|
16 Fede
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
61' 20 Sandro Ramírez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
18 Antoñito
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Diego Alende
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Churripi
Goals 0
|
19 Toni Villa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-1-2-1-2
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- LengletOn: Ronald Araújo | Off: Clément Lenglet
- Piqué
- Semedo
- BusquetsOn: Júnior Firpo | Off: Sergio Busquets
- PuigOn: Ivan Rakitic | Off: Ricard Puig
- Roberto
- Vidal
- GriezmannOn: Luis Suárez | Off: Antoine Griezmann
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
15 Clément Lenglet 40'
Goals 0
57' 33 Ronald Araújo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
74' 24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba 78'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Arturo Vidal 15'
Goals 1
|
28 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
57' 4 Ivan Rakitic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 9 Luis Suárez
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
36 Arnau Comas
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: José Zorrilla
-
,
Match Commentary
|-
|Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.
|90'+5'
|Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.
|90'+4'
|Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
VALL
BAR
Possession
35% 65%
Shots (on Goal)
13 (4)
9 (6)
|VALL
|BAR
|15
|Fouls
|13
|2
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|5
|5
|Saves
|4
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Real Madrid
|35
|+43
|80
|2
|Barcelona
|36
|+44
|79
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|35
|+21
|63
|4
|Sevilla FC
|35
|+17
|63
|5
|Villarreal
|35
|+12
|57
|6
|Getafe
|35
|+9
|53
|7
|Real Sociedad
|35
|+7
|51
|8
|Valencia
|35
|-6
|50
|9
|Granada
|35
|+3
|50
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|35
|+8
|48
|11
|Osasuna
|36
|-9
|48
|12
|Levante
|35
|-7
|43
|13
|Real Betis
|35
|-8
|41
|14
|Real Valladolid
|36
|-11
|39
|15
|Eibar
|35
|-17
|36
|16
|Celta Vigo
|36
|-11
|36
|17
|Alavés
|35
|-21
|35
|18
|Mallorca
|35
|-22
|32
|19
|Leganes
|35
|-24
|29
|20
|Espanyol
|35
|-28
|24
