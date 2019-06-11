A pair of braces from Laurent Magbi and Aboubacar Doumbia saw Ivory Coast run out 4-1 winners over Cape Verde in the WAFU Cup on Monday.

Joseph Esso scored in Ghana's victory over Gambia to move the Black Stars on to the Cup quarterfinals. To watch WAFU Cup of Nations, subscribe to ESPN+.

A 93rd-minute goal from Jerome Bonou handed Benin a 2-1 win over Guinea in game 8 of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations at the Stade Lat Dior Tuesday.

