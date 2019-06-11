Head To Head Record
|Date
|Competition
|Guinea GUI
|0-1
|Benin BEN
|11 Jun, 2019
|International Friendly
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stade Lat Dior
-
,COVERAGE: ESPN+
WAFU Cup of Nations News
Benin strike late to down Guinea in WAFU Cup thriller
A 93rd-minute goal from Jerome Bonou handed Benin a 2-1 win over Guinea in game 8 of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations at the Stade Lat Dior Tuesday.
Ghana reach WAFU Cup quarters after beating Gambia
Joseph Esso scored in Ghana's victory over Gambia to move the Black Stars on to the Cup quarterfinals. To watch WAFU Cup of Nations, subscribe to ESPN+.
Ivory Coast ease past Cape Verde Islands at WAFU Cup
A pair of braces from Laurent Magbi and Aboubacar Doumbia saw Ivory Coast run out 4-1 winners over Cape Verde in the WAFU Cup on Monday.