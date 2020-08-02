-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Johnson
- Matarrita
- Callens
- Chanot
- Tinnerholm
- Ring
- Sands
- Mitrita
- Medina
- Mackay-Steven
- Castellanos
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Jesús Medina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 James Sands
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
14 Juan Torres
Goals 0
|
9 Héber
Goals 0
|
15 Tony Rocha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Luis Barraza
Saves 0
|
55 Keaton Parks
Goals 0
|
25 Joe Scally
Goals 0
|
80 Justin Haak
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Tayvon Gray
Goals 0
- Clark
- Villafaña
- Zuparic
- Mabiala
- Bonilla
- Williamson
- Chara
- Loría
- Blanco
- Chará
- Ebobisse
|No.
|Name
|
12 Steve Clark
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
44 Marvin Loría
Goals 0
|
21 Diego Chara
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Yimmi Chará
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Bill Tuiloma
Goals 0
|
15 Chris Duvall
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Aljaz Ivacic
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
98 Blake Bodily
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
-
,
Match Commentary
|21'
|Attempt blocked. James Sands (New York City FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronald Matarrita.
|19'
|Marvin Loría (Portland Timbers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|19'
|Foul by Maxime Chanot (New York City FC).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NYC
|POR
|2
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
