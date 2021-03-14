Manchester United MAN
West Ham United WHU
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
35
-
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Manchester United 0, West Ham United 0.
-
4-2-3-1
- Henderson
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- James
- Greenwood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 35'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Lee Grant
Saves 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-1-4-2
- Fabianski
- Cresswell
- Dawson
- Diop
- Rice
- Johnson
- Soucek
- Noble
- Coufal
- Antonio
- Bowen
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Martin
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Nathan Trott
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Second Half begins Manchester United 0, West Ham United 0.
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Manchester United 0, West Ham United 0.
|45'+1'
|Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
MAN
WHU
Possession
66% 34%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (2)
0 (0)
|MAN
|WHU
|2
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|30
|+43
|71
|2
|Leicester City
|29
|+21
|56
|3
|Manchester United
|28
|+23
|54
|4
|Chelsea
|29
|+19
|51
|5
|West Ham United
|27
|+11
|48
|6
|Everton
|28
|+3
|46
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|28
|+17
|45
|8
|Liverpool
|28
|+11
|43
|9
|Aston Villa
|27
|+11
|41
|10
|Arsenal
|28
|+8
|41
|11
|Crystal Palace
|29
|-16
|37
|12
|Leeds United
|28
|-3
|36
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|28
|-9
|35
|14
|Southampton
|29
|-15
|33
|15
|Burnley
|29
|-15
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|28
|-7
|29
|17
|Newcastle United
|28
|-17
|28
|18
|Fulham
|29
|-14
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|29
|-37
|18
|20
|Sheffield United
|29
|-34
|14
