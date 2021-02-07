  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 17
    • Chris Basham Yellow Card
  • 43
    • Mason Mount Goal
Sheffield United Logo Sheffield United SHU Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
SHU
3-5-2
CHE
3-4-1-2
SHU
3-5-2
  • 1Ramsdale
  • 29Bryan
  • 12Egan
  • 6Basham
  • 13Lowe
  • 4Fleck
  • 16Norwood
  • 7Lundstram
  • 20Bogle
  • 9McBurnie
  • 14Burke
No. Name
1 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 John Egan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kean Bryan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Chris Basham  17'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 John Fleck
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 John Lundstram
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Oliver Norwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Max Lowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Jayden Bogle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Oliver McBurnie
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
15 Phil Jagielka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 David McGoldrick
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Wes Foderingham
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Rhian Brewster
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Bramall Lane
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+2' First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Chelsea 1.
45'+1' John Lundstram (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1' Foul by Olivier Giroud (Chelsea).

Match Stats

SHU
CHE

Possession

24% 76%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (0)
5 (2)
SHU CHE
6 Fouls 3
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
0 Corner Kicks 6
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 22 +29 50
2 Manchester United 23 +19 45
3 Leicester City 23 +14 43
4 Liverpool 23 +15 40
5 West Ham United 23 +6 39
6 Everton 21 +6 37
7 Tottenham Hotspur 22 +14 36
8 Chelsea 22 +13 36
9 Aston Villa 21 +12 35
10 Arsenal 23 +4 31
11 Leeds United 21 -2 29
12 Southampton 22 -8 29
13 Crystal Palace 22 -10 29
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 -8 27
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 23 -5 25
16 Newcastle United 23 -13 25
17 Burnley 22 -15 23
18 Fulham 22 -14 15
19 West Bromwich Albion 23 -36 12
20 Sheffield United 22 -21 11