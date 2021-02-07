-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
17
-
Chris Basham Yellow Card
-
-
43
-
Mason Mount Goal
-
- Ramsdale
- Bryan
- Egan
- Basham
- Lowe
- Fleck
- Norwood
- Lundstram
- Bogle
- McBurnie
- Burke
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
12 John Egan
Goals 0
|
29 Kean Bryan
Goals 0
|
6 Chris Basham 17'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Max Lowe
Goals 0
|
20 Jayden Bogle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
|
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Chilwell
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- James
- Mount
- Werner
- Giroud
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount 43'
Goals 1
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Bramall Lane
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Chelsea 1.
|45'+1'
|John Lundstram (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'+1'
|Foul by Olivier Giroud (Chelsea).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SHU
|CHE
|6
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|0
|Corner Kicks
|6
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|22
|+29
|50
|2
|Manchester United
|23
|+19
|45
|3
|Leicester City
|23
|+14
|43
|4
|Liverpool
|23
|+15
|40
|5
|West Ham United
|23
|+6
|39
|6
|Everton
|21
|+6
|37
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|22
|+14
|36
|8
|Chelsea
|22
|+13
|36
|9
|Aston Villa
|21
|+12
|35
|10
|Arsenal
|23
|+4
|31
|11
|Leeds United
|21
|-2
|29
|12
|Southampton
|22
|-8
|29
|13
|Crystal Palace
|22
|-10
|29
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|23
|-8
|27
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|23
|-5
|25
|16
|Newcastle United
|23
|-13
|25
|17
|Burnley
|22
|-15
|23
|18
|Fulham
|22
|-14
|15
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|23
|-36
|12
|20
|Sheffield United
|22
|-21
|11
