4-3-3
- Kelleher
- Robertson
- Henderson
- Phillips
- Alexander-Arnold
- Milner
- Wijnaldum
- Alcantara
- Salah
- Firmino
- Shaqiri
|No.
|Name
|
6 Thiago
|Substitutes
|
13 Adrián
|
27 Divock Origi
|
17 Curtis Jones
|
28 Ben Davies
|
64 Jake Cain
3-5-2
- Sánchez
- Webster
- Dunk
- Burn
- March
- Alzate
- Bissouma
- Gross
- White
- Trossard
- Maupay
|No.
|Name
|
33 Dan Burn
|
13 Pascal Gross
|
20 Solly March
|Substitutes
|
14 Adam Lallana
|
22 Percy Tau
|
29 Andi Zeqiri
|
54 Jensen Weir
|
15 Jakub Moder
Top Scorers
-
-
Mohamed Salah Forward
Matches: 20
Goals: 15
-
Sadio Mané Forward
Matches: 19
Goals: 7
-
Roberto Firmino Forward
Matches: 21
Goals: 6
-
-
-
Neal Maupay Forward
Matches: 19
Goals: 7
-
Solly March Midfielder
Matches: 20
Goals: 2
-
Leandro Trossard Forward
Matches: 18
Goals: 2
-
Most Assists
-
-
Andy Robertson Defender
Matches: 21
Assists: 5
-
Roberto Firmino Forward
Matches: 21
Assists: 4
-
Mohamed Salah Forward
Matches: 20
Assists: 3
-
-
-
Leandro Trossard Forward
Matches: 18
Assists: 3
-
Pascal Gross Midfielder
Matches: 17
Assists: 3
-
Solly March Midfielder
Matches: 20
Assists: 1
-
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
|1-1
|Liverpool LIV
|28 Nov, 2020
|English Premier League
|Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
|1-3
|Liverpool LIV
|8 Jul, 2020
|English Premier League
|Liverpool LIV
|2-1
|Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
|30 Nov, 2019
|English Premier League
|Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
|0-1
|Liverpool LIV
|12 Jan, 2019
|English Premier League
|Liverpool LIV
|1-0
|Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
|25 Aug, 2018
|English Premier League
English Premier League Team Stats
-
Total Goals
- LIV 43
- 23 BHA
-
Goals Against
- LIV 24
- 29 BHA
-
Goal Difference
- LIV 19
- -6 BHA
-
Assists
- LIV 26
- 13 BHA
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|20
|+24
|44
|2
|Manchester United
|22
|+19
|44
|3
|Liverpool
|21
|+19
|40
|4
|Leicester City
|21
|+12
|39
|5
|West Ham United
|21
|+4
|35
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|+13
|33
|7
|Chelsea
|21
|+12
|33
|8
|Everton
|19
|+5
|33
|9
|Aston Villa
|19
|+13
|32
|10
|Arsenal
|22
|+5
|31
|11
|Leeds United
|20
|-1
|29
|12
|Southampton
|21
|-7
|29
|13
|Crystal Palace
|22
|-10
|29
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|22
|-8
|26
|15
|Burnley
|20
|-13
|22
|16
|Newcastle United
|22
|-14
|22
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|21
|-6
|21
|18
|Fulham
|20
|-12
|14
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|22
|-34
|12
|20
|Sheffield United
|22
|-21
|11
