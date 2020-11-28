LIV
4-3-3
BHA
3-5-2
LIV
4-3-3
  • 62Kelleher
  • 26Robertson
  • 14Henderson
  • 47Phillips
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 7Milner
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 6Alcantara
  • 11Salah
  • 9Firmino
  • 23Shaqiri
No. Name
  62 Caoimhin Kelleher
  14 Jordan Henderson
  47 Nathaniel Phillips
  26 Andy Robertson
  66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
  5 Georginio Wijnaldum
  7 James Milner
  6 Thiago
  9 Roberto Firmino
  11 Mohamed Salah
  23 Xherdan Shaqiri
Substitutes
  46 Rhys Williams
  13 Adrián
  15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
  27 Divock Origi
  17 Curtis Jones
  28 Ben Davies
  21 Konstantinos Tsimikas
  76 Neco Williams
  64 Jake Cain

Top Scorers

Most Assists

  • Liverpool LIV
    • 26
      Andy Robertson Defender
      Matches: 21
      Assists: 5
    • 9
      Roberto Firmino Forward
      Matches: 21
      Assists: 4
    • 11
      Mohamed Salah Forward
      Matches: 20
      Assists: 3
  • Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
    • 11
      Leandro Trossard Forward
      Matches: 18
      Assists: 3
    • 13
      Pascal Gross Midfielder
      Matches: 17
      Assists: 3
    • 20
      Solly March Midfielder
      Matches: 20
      Assists: 1

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Brighton & Hove Albion BHA 1-1 Liverpool LIV 28 Nov, 2020 English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion BHA 1-3 Liverpool LIV 8 Jul, 2020 English Premier League
Liverpool LIV 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion BHA 30 Nov, 2019 English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion BHA 0-1 Liverpool LIV 12 Jan, 2019 English Premier League
Liverpool LIV 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion BHA 25 Aug, 2018 English Premier League

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • LIV 43
    • 23 BHA

  • Goals Against

    • LIV 24
    • 29 BHA

  • Goal Difference

    • LIV 19
    • -6 BHA

  • Assists

    • LIV 26
    • 13 BHA

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 20 +24 44
2 Manchester United 22 +19 44
3 Liverpool 21 +19 40
4 Leicester City 21 +12 39
5 West Ham United 21 +4 35
6 Tottenham Hotspur 20 +13 33
7 Chelsea 21 +12 33
8 Everton 19 +5 33
9 Aston Villa 19 +13 32
10 Arsenal 22 +5 31
11 Leeds United 20 -1 29
12 Southampton 21 -7 29
13 Crystal Palace 22 -10 29
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 -8 26
15 Burnley 20 -13 22
16 Newcastle United 22 -14 22
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 21 -6 21
18 Fulham 20 -12 14
19 West Bromwich Albion 22 -34 12
20 Sheffield United 22 -21 11