- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Laporte
- Dias
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Fernandinho
- Silva
- Foden
- Jesus
- Torres
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Gabriel Jesus 9'
Goals 1
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Ramsdale
- Bogle
- Ampadu
- Egan
- Basham
- Baldock
- Fleck
- Norwood
- Lundstram
- Brewster
- Burke
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
12 John Egan
Goals 0
|
22 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jayden Bogle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
29 Kean Bryan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Max Lowe
Goals 0
|
11 Lys Mousset
Goals 0
|
33 Kyron Gordon
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|9'
|Goal! Manchester City 1, Sheffield United 0. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
|7'
|John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|7'
|Foul by Ferran Torres (Manchester City).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|SHU
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|19
|+23
|41
|2
|Manchester United
|20
|+10
|40
|3
|Leicester City
|20
|+14
|39
|4
|Liverpool
|20
|+17
|37
|5
|West Ham United
|20
|+6
|35
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|+14
|33
|7
|Everton
|19
|+5
|33
|8
|Chelsea
|20
|+10
|30
|9
|Arsenal
|20
|+6
|30
|10
|Aston Villa
|18
|+12
|29
|11
|Southampton
|19
|+3
|29
|12
|Leeds United
|19
|-3
|26
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20
|-8
|23
|14
|Crystal Palace
|20
|-12
|23
|15
|Burnley
|19
|-11
|22
|16
|Newcastle United
|21
|-13
|22
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|-7
|18
|18
|Fulham
|19
|-12
|13
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|20
|-33
|11
|20
|Sheffield United
|20
|-21
|8
