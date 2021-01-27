Chelsea CHE
Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-2-3-1
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Azpilicueta
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- Havertz
- Ziyech
- Hudson-Odoi
- Giroud
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-1-2
- Patrício
- Kilman
- Coady
- Boly
- Aït-Nouri
- Neves
- Dendoncker
- Semedo
- Podence
- Neto
- Traoré
|No.
|Name
|
11 Rui Patrício
Saves 2
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
49 Max Kilman
Goals 0
|
15 Willy Boly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
|
12 Willian José
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Vitinha
Goals 0
|
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|42'
|Offside, Chelsea. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Ben Chilwell is caught offside.
|40'
|Attempt missed. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross.
|39'
|Attempt saved. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross.
Match Stats
CHE
WOL
Possession
77% 23%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (2)
2 (0)
|CHE
|WOL
|5
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|19
|+23
|41
|2
|Manchester United
|19
|+11
|40
|3
|Leicester City
|19
|+14
|38
|4
|West Ham United
|20
|+6
|35
|5
|Liverpool
|19
|+15
|34
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+16
|33
|7
|Everton
|17
|+7
|32
|8
|Arsenal
|20
|+6
|30
|9
|Aston Villa
|17
|+13
|29
|10
|Chelsea
|19
|+10
|29
|11
|Southampton
|19
|+3
|29
|12
|Leeds United
|19
|-3
|26
|13
|Crystal Palace
|20
|-12
|23
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|-8
|22
|15
|Burnley
|18
|-12
|19
|16
|Newcastle United
|20
|-15
|19
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|-7
|17
|18
|Fulham
|18
|-12
|12
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|20
|-33
|11
|20
|Sheffield United
|19
|-22
|5
