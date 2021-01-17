-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Dias
- Stones
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Fernandinho
- De Bruyne
- Sterling
- Jesus
- Silva
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
69 Tommy Doyle
Goals 0
|
48 Liam Delap
Goals 0
- Guaita
- Mitchell
- Cahill
- Tomkins
- Ward
- Milivojevic
- Eze
- McArthur
- McCarthy
- Townsend
- Ayew
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|6'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McCarthy.
|6'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
|5'
|Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|CRY
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|18
|+10
|37
|2
|Leicester City
|18
|+12
|35
|3
|Liverpool
|18
|+16
|34
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+16
|33
|5
|Manchester City
|16
|+12
|32
|6
|Everton
|17
|+7
|32
|7
|Chelsea
|18
|+12
|29
|8
|Southampton
|18
|+5
|29
|9
|West Ham United
|18
|+4
|29
|10
|Aston Villa
|15
|+13
|26
|11
|Arsenal
|18
|+1
|24
|12
|Leeds United
|18
|-4
|23
|13
|Crystal Palace
|18
|-7
|23
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|-8
|22
|15
|Newcastle United
|17
|-9
|19
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|-7
|17
|17
|Burnley
|17
|-13
|16
|18
|Fulham
|17
|-11
|12
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|18
|-27
|11
|20
|Sheffield United
|19
|-22
|5
