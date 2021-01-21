Liverpool LIV
Burnley BUR
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
39
-
Ashley Barnes Yellow Card
-
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Fabinho
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Alcantara
- Shaqiri
- Mané
- Origi
- Oxlade-Chamberlain
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 3
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Pope
- Taylor
- Mee
- Tarkowski
- Lowton
- McNeil
- Brownhill
- Westwood
- Brady
- Barnes
- Wood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Robbie Brady
Goals 0
|
10 Ashley Barnes 39'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Kevin Long
Goals 0
|
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|45'
|Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).
|44'
|Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).
Match Stats
LIV
BUR
Possession
68% 32%
Shots (on Goal)
12 (4)
3 (3)
|LIV
|BUR
|5
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|4
|6
|Corner Kicks
|0
|3
|Saves
|4
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|19
|+11
|40
|2
|Manchester City
|18
|+18
|38
|3
|Leicester City
|19
|+14
|38
|4
|Liverpool
|18
|+16
|34
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+16
|33
|6
|Everton
|17
|+7
|32
|7
|West Ham United
|19
|+5
|32
|8
|Chelsea
|19
|+10
|29
|9
|Southampton
|18
|+5
|29
|10
|Arsenal
|19
|+4
|27
|11
|Aston Villa
|16
|+11
|26
|12
|Leeds United
|18
|-4
|23
|13
|Crystal Palace
|19
|-11
|23
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|-8
|22
|15
|Newcastle United
|18
|-12
|19
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|-7
|17
|17
|Burnley
|17
|-13
|16
|18
|Fulham
|18
|-12
|12
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|19
|-28
|11
|20
|Sheffield United
|19
|-22
|5
Premier League News
Premier League midseason awards: Best XI, worst signings, best young players and more
From Best XI to worst new signing, ESPN's Bill Connelly runs through the stars and busts of the Premier League season after 19 games.
Saints' Ings could return to face Arsenal in Cup - Hasenhuettl
Southampton striker Danny Ings could play in Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Arsenal after missing the last two games because of a COV
Man City's Aguero has COVID-19, in race for Liverpool clash
Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has tested positive for coronavirus and faces a race to be fit for the clash with Liverpool on Feb. 7.
Would you rather have: Marcus Rashford or Roberto Firmino?
Ahead of Man United vs. Liverpool in the FA Cup, Mark Ogden faces a tough ask in choosing between two key players.
Would Chelsea be a better team with Rice instead of Havertz?
Gab Marcotti explains why Chelsea signing Kai Havertz over Declan Rice might be keeping Lampard in a job.
Arteta hints at removal of Arsenal's training ground mole
Mikel Arteta says he has an idea who revealed the training ground clash between Dani Ceballos and David Luiz.